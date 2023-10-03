SCAD FORTY FIVE (Courtesy SCAD)

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has opened FORTY FIVE, the university’s newest residence hall and academic complex.

The 14-story tower represents the completion of the final phase of SCAD Atlanta’s transformational development project on Spring Street in Midtown and totals over 556,600 square feet.

Named in honor of the 45 years since the university’s founding by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FIVE’s top seven floors comprise the university’s newest residential spaces, housing over 400 students.

Inside FORTY FIVE (Courtesy of SCAD)

Nearly 27,000 square feet is dedicated to expanded academic facilities and the university bookstore, Ex Libris, offering textbooks, art supplies, apparel, clothing, gifts, and memorabilia. Located at street level on Spring Street, Ex Libris is open to students and the public.

Also inside the building is SCADshow – a 700-seat mainstage and an intimate 130-seat theater, with industry-leading projection and sound production technology.

SCADshow will present the university’s signature events, festivals, and performances, including SCAD AnimationFest, SCAD TVfest, BAM! Black Artists in Music, and SCADstyle, among other events.

SCADshow (Courtesy of SCAD)

SCADshow will also offer dynamic programming year-round by hosting industry screenings with Hollywood notables, special performances, and curated events.

For those concerned with health and wellness, SCADfit offers strength, conditioning, and cardio equipment, as well as three private studio spaces for yoga, Pilates, meditation, and multipurpose workout classes. There’s alsoa rooftop pool and lounge deck with views of the city skyline.

Further, as part of SCAD Atlanta’s expanded Midtown footprint, the university also opened 1430 on West Peachtree Street for the new academic year. 1430 serves as the new home to SCAD’s School of Liberal Arts and School of Foundation Studies, incorporating an additional six stories of academic space, lecture halls, and classrooms.