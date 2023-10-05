With Noni’s closing its doors at the end of October, it’s the perfect time to learn how to make this tasty dish in your own kitchen.

For 15 years, Noni’s has been a staple in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, serving up hearty Italian fare to all who enter. Now, you can make their delicious meatball recipe at home.

Keep scrolling to see the full recipe, and click here to see how you can enjoy Noni’s until they say goodbye at the end of the month.

Noni’s Meatballs

Noni’s Meatballs Recipe:

Ingredients:

10 lbs ground beef

5 lbs ground pork

6 cups of cubed bread (sliced white bread)

2 bunches chopped parsley

3 beaten eggs

1⁄2 cup salt

3 T pureed garlic

2-3 cups whole milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix beef and pork in deep hotel pan and set aside.

3. In silver mixing bowl put cubed bread, parsley, garlic, and beaten eggs.

4. Add 2 cups milk to the bread mixture. You will want a wet mixture. Use hands to mix milk and bread mixture. Add more milk if needed until mixture is wet but not soupy.

5. Combine bread and milk mixture with meat in hotel pan. Mix well for 2 minutes. Make sure not to over mix.

6. Shape into balls the size of jawbreakers (about 1 inch across) and crowd onto sheet tray so that meatballs touch one-another. This allows the meatballs to steam together and become moist.

7. Bake at 350 degrees in convection until dark brown.