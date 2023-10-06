From left to right: GFA Executive Director Scott Votaw, 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Mentor Coordinator Harold Edouard, and 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta President Wayne D. Ellison (photo credit Chasten Pounds).

The Georgia Film Academy has received an award from the leadership organization 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta.

According to a press release, the Georgia Film Academy partnered with the organization in May to provide upwards of 100 Black children the opportunity to visit Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. The trip was designed to give the attendees hands-on experience in the film, television, and esports industries.

“It is an honor to partner with 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta to bring industry-aligned entertainment arts training to our youth,” said Scott Votaw, executive director of the Georgia Film Academy in a press release. “We are honored by this recognition and look forward to continuing partnerships in our communities.”

The event was attended by industry professionals who work with Marvel and Tyler Perry Studios. Those professionals included actor Afemo Omilami and Tyler Perry Studios Vice President Mark Swinton, according to the release.

“Having the opportunity to see what it’s like to work in this industry behind the scenes is a phenomenal, life-changing experience that I think these young men will always remember,” said Wayne Ellison, president of 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta, in the release. “We are very appreciative to GFA for helping expose our youth to something that they may not have otherwise gotten an opportunity to experience.”