New City’s Fourth Ward development will play a large role in this year’s Atlanta Design Festival.

The 2023 Atlanta Design Festival is set for Oct.14-22 to promote the city as the Southeast’s evolving design capital with the theme “Why Not Now?”

The festival kicks off with the Creative Futures Conference Oct. 14-15 featuring panelists and speakers from globally renowned architectural firms and creative industries including Bjarke Ingels Group, MVRDV, and acclaimed eating designer Marije Vogelzang, just to name a few.

“Partnering with a show of support from key industry leaders, government, academia, and public interest combined, conditions in 2023 are ripe for a serious dialogue about Atlanta’s future economic and social prosperity, and the true value of design investment in our great city,” said event founder Bernard McCoy. “’Why Not Now?’ serves as a call to action for Atlanta to understand and assert itself as the creative capital of the Southeast.”

Another major component of this year’s festival is a collaboration with the new Fourth Ward development set to open this fall along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

The first phase of Fourth Ward comprises a 480,000 square-foot office building, street and BeltLine-facing retail, a hotel, and a social club, built above a 1,250-space subterranean parking deck. MailChimp, a market-leading provider of web-based marketing services, is already confirmed as the anchor tenant.

The development from New City Properties will host the Creative Futures Conference and multiple events during the festival.

Another highlight of the festival is the 16th annual MA! Architectural Tours, which be taking place in Atlanta and at Serenbe. This year’s tour features modern homes, commercial, and contract design projects, showcasing cutting-edge trends in sustainable materials, architectural systems, and interior design.

Tickets and more details about events happening at the festival are available at atlantadesignfestival.net.