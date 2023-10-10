Maintaining a beautiful lawn and garden is a priority for many homeowners in Sandy Springs. With its picturesque landscapes and vibrant community, it’s no wonder that there are several lawn and garden care businesses thriving in the area.

1. TruGreen Lawn Care

With over 50 years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, TruGreen’s team of professionals will keep your lawn looking beautiful and healthy year-round. From regular mowing and edging to fertilization and weed control, they offer comprehensive lawn care services tailored to the unique needs of Sandy Springs lawns.

Services:

Lawn mowing/maintenance

Lawn pest control

Weed control

Contact: Reach them online at trugreen.com or by calling (678) 737-5610.

2. LawnStarter – Atlanta

If you’re looking to transform your outdoor space into a stunning retreat, LawnStarter – Atlanta is the company to call. With their team of skilled designers and horticulturists, they specialize in creating captivating landscapes that blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of Sandy Springs. Their services range from landscape design and installation to irrigation system setup and maintenance. Whether you desire a peaceful garden sanctuary or an inviting entertainment area, LawnStarter – Atlanta will work closely with you to bring your vision to life.

Services:

Lawn mowing

Lawn maintenance

Lawn cleanups

Cleaning

Fertilization

Contact: Reach them online at Lawnstarter.com or by calling (505) 387-5973

3. Oasis Landscapes and Irrigation

If you’re in need of exceptional landscape design and garden services in Sandy Springs, look no further than Oasis Landscapes and Irrigation. With their team of talented professionals, they specialize in creating stunning outdoor spaces that combine beauty and functionality. From conceptualization to installation, Oasis Landscapes and Gardens will work closely with you to bring your vision to life.

Services:

Custom landscape design

Garden installation and maintenance

Irrigation system setup and repair

Hardscape construction

Outdoor lighting

Contact: Reach them online at oasislandscape.com or by calling (770) 462-4823.

4. Lawn Capital

With their team of experienced lawn care specialists, Lawn Capital provides top-quality maintenance and care to ensure your lawn stays healthy and vibrant. From regular mowing and trimming to fertilization and aeration, Lawn Capital offers comprehensive services tailored to the specific needs of Sandy Springs lawns. With their attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction, you can rely on Lawn Capital to keep your lawn in impeccable condition.

Services:

Lawn mowing and trimming

Fertilization and weed control

Aeration and overseeding

Weed Whacking

Edging

Blowing

Hedging

Pruning

Laying Pine Straw

Laying Mulch

Weed Management

Contact: Reach them online at lawncapital.com or by calling 404–798–8871.

5. Allaire Lawn Care

Allaire Lawn Care is a great choice for all your lawn care needs in Sandy Springs. With their team of dedicated professionals, they provide reliable and efficient lawn care services to keep your lawn looking its best. From lawn mowing and maintenance to weed control and fertilization, Allaire Lawn Care offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the specific needs of Sandy Springs lawns. With their attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction, you can trust Allaire Lawn Care to deliver exceptional results and ensure your lawn is healthy and vibrant.

Services:

Lawn mowing and maintenance

Weed control

Fertilization

Contact: Reach them online at Allaire Lawn Care or by calling (404) 825-2797.