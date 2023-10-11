Brookhaven City Council held a brief meeting on Oct. 10 passing ordinances to fund projects around the city.

Mayor John Ernst opened the meeting by calling for a moment of silence following the terrorist attack in Israel over the weekend.

“We pray for all that was lost, pray for peace, pray for all the lives that are going to be lost because it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon,” said Ernst.

During the meeting, the council voted to pass four ordinances:

To amend the city’s budget, transferring $100,000 to the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) to improve sidewalks.

To amend the general fund budget to spend $72,000 on supplemental marketing services for “overall city branding and the myriad of projects and events,” according to City Manager Christian Sigman.

An ordinance to amend the budget to appropriate $35,000 from the Special Service District (SSD) fund balance for the I-85 vehicular bridge project. The flyover bridge will provide an alternative route to North Druid Hills Road from Buford Highway.

To authorize MARTA to receive a revised plat for the city hall property.

In its consent agenda, the council approved a request from the Brookhaven Police Department to donate four vehicles to Reinhardt University and sell 11 surplus vehicles.

In other news:

Brookhaven is holding workshops to review the Comprehensive Plan from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 17 at city hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The plan covers future land use and development, housing, economic development, sustainability initiatives, transportation and walkability, infrastructure needs, and more.

An open house on the multimodal plan is being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Brookhaven City Hall.