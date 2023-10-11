Oakhurst Porchfest (File)

The annual Oakhurst Porchfest returns on Saturday, Oct. 14, with 215 bands performing on porches and in front yards across the Decatur neighborhood.

The free event will run from noon to 7 p.m. The complete lineup of bands is available here along with a handy Google map to help navigates the home stages.

Between gigs, you can grab food at any of Oakhurst Village’s restaurants or grab some takeaway items at the Oakhurst Market, Hop N Shop, Ale Yeah!, and Wahoo! Wine and Provisions.

Porchfest organizers are urging attendees not to drive to the event due to lack of parking. Rather than driving, consider walking, biking, ridesharing, scooters, or taking the MARTA Blue Line to the Eastlake Station.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny with a high of 78° but be sure to check the website for updates and to get more information on Porchfest.