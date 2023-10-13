The leading actors of “Perfect Arrangement include front row from left, Emma Greene and Kirsten Krehbiel, and back row, Michael Masi and Sean Haley. (Act3)

“Perfect Arrangement,” a madcap comedy blended with thoughtful drama, opens today, Oct. 13, at the Act3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs.

Written by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne and directed by Amy Cain, the story takes place behind closed doors in the 1950s. Two U.S. State Department employees must identify “sexual deviants” within their ranks. But the employees, Bob and Norma, are gay. They craft a coverup by marrying each other’s partner and live in apartments connected by a hidden closet door – a metaphor for their closeted lifestyles.

The pay runs through Oct. 19.

Season ticket packages and group ticket discounts (10 or more attendees) are available. Single tickets range from $21 to $34 for musicals and $18 to $27 for plays. They can be purchased at www.act3prod.org or by calling the box office at 770-241-1905.