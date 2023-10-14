Brookhaven resident Ashley Klein is being recognized for her dedication to volunteering with local organizations. Klein is an intellectual property associate at Morris, Manning and Martin law firm in Buckhead.

Morris Manning awarded Klein with the Wells-Graham Award for Outstanding Service.

Klein’s accomplishments include raising almost $20,000 through an Atlanta Women’s Foundation program, Inspire Atlanta, that benefits underserved women and girls.

Klein was among the highest fundraisers in the Catholic Charities Atlanta’s 2021-2022 Leadership Program. She also helped resolve one of the biggest challenges facing the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, a home away from home for patients and caregivers who come to Atlanta for medical purposes. When Hospitality House’s landlord opted not to renew its lease, Klein helped find comparable housing near Emory and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Active with MMMPact’s Women’s Initiative, Klein created a professional development series open to all MMM’s women associates. In addition to helping MMM recruit and retain women attorneys, she moderates panels on diversity and inclusion for current law students. When she chaired MMMPact’s Associate Involvement effort, Klein helped organize a firm-wide fundraiser that raised over $10,000 for families affected by 2021’s Kentucky tornadoes.

Morris Manning’s Wells-Graham Award is named for retired Managing Partner Louise Wells and long-time MMMPact Chair Christina Graham. It is given to an attorney or staff member who goes above and beyond in their dedication to community service.