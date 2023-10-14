The new flower bench seats will join another installation at Brook Run called Grounded Growth, pictured. (Photo: City of Dunwoody)

Dunwoody is celebrating Arts & Culture Month with the unveiling of artwork around the city.

On Oct. 14, the Spruill Center for the Arts will unveil its fourth annual AMPLIFY mural installation at the Spruill Gallery. Selected from applicants nationwide, Charity Hamidullah is this year’s winning AMPLIFY artist and will reveal her artwork to attendees at the Spirits for Spruill event, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.. The celebration will feature live music by the BFG band, spirits by Post Meridiem, cuisine by Renzo’s Fire and the mural unveiling. Tickets to Spirits for Spruill and the AMPLIFY unveiling are still available at $45 each and can be purchased online.

On Oct, 19 at 5 p.m., Dunwoody City Council, Parks and Recreation and the Dunwoody Art Commission will unveil the sister sculpture to Grounded Growth at Brook Run Park, featuring a flower with wide leaves that serve as benches. Designed and fabricated by Dunwoody artist Huelani Mei Fogleman, the sculpture will be located near the parks Great Lawn and Amphitheater, directly across from Grounded Growth, which serves as a bike rack for residents and visitors.

The artistic sculpture comprises three flowers, each 10 to 15 feet in height, with the centers crafted from recycled bicycle wheels.