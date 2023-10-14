From left, Pontoon Brewing co-owners Marcus Powers and Sean O’Keefe pose with Chris Irby and Wesley Budd, agents who helped them find the Sandy Springs location for their first brewery in a photo from May 2017, about six months before the taproom opened. (Special)

Pontoon Brewing will close its doors, at least temporarily, on Oct. 28 due to a distribution partner failing to pay for the brewery’s product.

The company, which made the announcement on its website, also said the economy made success more difficult than anticipated.

“That said, due to one of our main distribution partners not paying us for our product, we are faced with a dire situation and are forced to temporarily close our doors while we find a new partner or buyer for the business,” Sean O’Keefe and Marcus Powers posted on Oct. 12.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Pontoon staff has been started to help tide them over as they search for new jobs.

“Due to a major partner of Pontoon being behind on six figures of invoices, Pontoon had to unexpectedly close its doors,” the GoFundMe page organized by Perry Townsend said.

Pontoon was able to pay staff their full wages but was not able to give them much time to find a new job or healthcare beyond a month. Townsend’s fundraiser page said the staff still have rent, car payments, insurance, and other bills.

Pontoon Brewing opened its doors in December 2017 at 8601 Dunwoody Place as the first microbrewery in Sandy Springs. O’Keefe, Powers, and two other partners who went to college together started homebrewing and then came up with the concept for Pontoon, Rough Draft reported in 2017.

The owners opened a second location at The Lodge in Tucker in November 2022/

The owners asked anyone interested in the sale of the business to contact sean@pontoonbrewing.com. Additional details and financials will be provided for serious inquiries.

O’Keefe and Powers thanked the Sandy Springs and Tucker communities for their support and for participation in charitable efforts made by Pontoon to allow them to give back, according to the website post.

“For now, unfortunately, all of our events and bookings through the end of the year are canceled,” the owners said.

Both taprooms were open this weekend, Oct. 14-15, and will be open next weekend and on Oct. 28.

The remaining days and hours of operation for the taprooms will be:

Sandy Springs, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Building 500, Suite 500

Saturday, Oct. 14, noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, noon-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, noon-8 p.m. (a final art market with Sudnat Studios from noon-6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 28, noon-10 p.m.

The Lodge in Tucker, 4720 Stone Drive, Suite A