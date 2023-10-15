Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth joined with Trust for Public Land’s Walt Ray and the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy’s Graham Dorian at the Sandy Springs Conservancy’s Thought Leaders Dinner recently. (Bob Pepalis)

Sandy Springs Bee City USA is one of seven winners of the 2023 Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment (FCCCE).

The recipients will be honored by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners at thier meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Environmental Awards program honors organizations and individuals who exemplify environmentally sound practices. This year’s honorees include community organizations, local governments, businesses, and individuals working to improve the lives of citizens in Fulton County.

The reception and awards program will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Atrium at the Government Center located at 141 Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta prior to the Oct. 18 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

The winners by commission districts include:

Delta Airlines – Chairman Robb Pitts Selected Winner

Jason Ulseth, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper – Commissioner Bridget Thorne – District 1

Old Rucker Farm – Vice Chair Bob Ellis – District 2

Sandy Springs Bee City USA – Commissioner Dana Barrett – District 3

Finding the Flint – Commissioner Natalie Hall – District 4

Community Compost Lab – Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. – District 5

MTO Shahmaghsoudi – Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman – District 6

Sandy Springs City Council adopted a resolution in March 2021 to gain the designation of Bee City USA, committing to host educational events and creating a pollinator habitat.