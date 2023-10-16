Atlanta neighborhood Little Five Points (L5P) has announced the events that will be happening as part of its upcoming 2023-D Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade.

Taking place on Oct. 21 and 22, this year’s iteration of the annual neighborhood Halloween festival is chock-full of fun and spine-tingling activities that will surely get all attendees in the spooky spirit.

On Saturday, L5P will be hosting a Monster Sticker Hunt, where visitors receive a reusable sticker book and go searching for several creature-inspired stickers that can be found at numerous participating stores.

Also occurring on Saturday is a unique event at Findley Plaza that combines live music with horror cinema. W8ingforUFO will be playing music alongside a silent movie called Hexen, creating a bone-chilling experience in the process.

During both days of the festival, the L5P Community Center — located at 1083 Austin Ave, NE — will have a number of immersive activities, including a 3-D haunted house, a skate ramp set up for local boarders, several live music performances, “eyeball pong” and more.

Over the course of the two-day festival, there will be a variety of art and food vendors set up, providing visitors with both refreshments and creative treasures that can be taken home.

On Sunday, the festival will showcase its grand finale event, the Halloween Parade, which serves as the focal point of the entire weekend. There will be frightening floats, dazzling costumes, as well as other spectacular sights.

Outside of the festival, LP5 will also be hosting a self-guided Halloween photo walk throughout the entire month of October, along with a series of ghost tours that will be taking place every weekend to Nov. 5.

For more information about 2023-D Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade, including a detailed schedule of events, visit l5phalloween.com.