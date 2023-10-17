The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday aimed at helping residents find affordable housing and to prevent evictions.

The council authorized a $200,000 donation to Open Doors to place low-income Atlanta residents referred through the City’s Housing Help Center into safe, secure, and affordable housing.

A resolution was also approved to include provisions in the funding agreements for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the city to include eviction mediation services.

The legislation also requires that landlords disclose all fees that a tenant will be responsible for paying more than the base rental rate. There is also a provision requesting funding recipients make housing available for households receiving rent subsidies.

An additional resolution authorizes a $2 million donation to Star-C to support its administration of an eviction diversion program for low-income residents in Atlanta.

And yet another resolution authorizes the city to donate $150,000 to the Atlanta Land Trust to support identifying, qualifying, and facilitating 21 home buyers for permanent affordable units.

Other legislation approved by council includes:

• A resolution urging the Atlanta Police Department and other law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction within the city to expand diversion services, encouraging Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department to take similar measures in addressing overcrowding and safety concerns at the Fulton County Jail.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to renew the existing intergovernmental agreement on behalf of the City of Atlanta with Fulton County to fund and support the center for diversion and services for a renewal term of four years to transition away from legal system responses that utilize jails or arrest for concerns related to homelessness, mental health, problematic substance use, and poverty.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute the renewal of a special procurement agreement with Grady Memorial Hospital corporation to serve as operator for the center for diversion services, effective on Jan. 1, 2024, for a term of two years with a one-year renewal option, in an amount not to exceed $12.1 million to serve as medical and behavioral health screening provider.

• A resolution condemning all acts of terror by military and political organization Hamas. The legislation recognizes Israel’s right to exist and calls for peace in the wake of civilian death across the Israeli and the Palestinian territories.

Atlanta Medical Center moratorium



No action or discussion was held on extending a redevelopment moratorium on the Atlanta Medical Center property in Old Fourth Ward.

Mayor Andre Dickens said he would introduce another longterm ban, but the item was not on the agenda or discussed by council.

Dickens could issue another exective order for a temporary moratorium ahead of the next city council meeting on Nov. 6. The mayor is advocating for another hospital or medical center to open on the 25-acre property.