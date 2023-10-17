Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis

An Emory Winship Cancer Institute physician was placed on leave Tuesday, Oct. 17, after it was discovered she posted antisemitic tropes on social media.

Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis, a hematologist and assistant professor who came to Emory in 2018, served as co-vice chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine.

Prior to joining Emory, AbouYabis was in private practice in Macon.

Winship at Emory released a statement about AbouYabis.

“We are aware of antisemitic comments made on a private social media account by one of our physicians who is an assistant professor at the Emory University School of Medicine. We are deeply sorry for the pain these comments may have inflicted. Winship Cancer Institute and Emory Healthcare are firmly committed to providing unbiased and quality patient care and we condemn any language or actions that threaten or compromise that value. This individual has been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation takes place.”

AbouYabis’ photo and profile page has since been deleted from the Emory University website.

The Stop Antisemitism organization captured some of AbouYabis’s posts and posted them on X (formery known as Twitter).