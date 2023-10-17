Futurebirds (Photo via Red Light Management).

The Athens-based rock band Futurebirds is bringing a curated festival called Highball to Pullman Yards on Oct. 21-22.



The festival, jointly put on by Futurebirds and promoter Rival Entertainment, will feature headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart, along with artists like Seratones, The Whigs, and S.G. Goodman. The full lineup can be found online.

Lucy Lawler-Freas, head booker at Rival Entertainment and festival director of Highball, said Futurebirds contacted Rival about the process of creating their own festival. When putting together the lineup, Lawler-Freas said the team focused on finding bands that would be able to appeal to both older and younger demographics.

“It was a total collaborative effort,” she said of the process of putting the lineup together. “We had spreadsheets, and we were dropping names from all sides. Where we matched up, we would talk through the process together, and work on the artists. Rival sent the offers, and Futurebirds talked to their friends, and it all came together.”

Pullman Yards wasn’t the first choice for the venue, but the further the team got into the planning process, the more it made sense. Lawler-Freas said they wanted Highball to feel more like a boutique, smaller festival, and Pullman Yards fit the bill.

“Pullman is such a cool space and such a great vibe, and intown and easily accessible,” she said. “We just thought – both aesthetically and capacity-wise and everything we were looking for – it felt like the right place.”

While Highball takes place Oct. 21-22, there will be a pre-party on Oct. 20 at The Loft featuring two sets from Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band with members from Futurebirds and Bobby Shorts.

General admission tickets give guests access to food and beverage vendors, a football viewing lounge, and more. VIP tickets allow access to a dedicated VIP entrance and lounge with seating areas and a private bar, pit access, and more. With the purchase of two VIP tickets, you will also receive a complimentary ticket to the pre-party.

For Athens regulars who love both the Firebirds and the Georgia Bulldogs, don’t worry – Georgia has a bye week that Saturday.

“There will be food vendors and some TVs set up in the general admission bars to catch your favorite college football game,” Lawler-Freas said. “It’s the Georgia bye week, so we thought that was a great opportunity for all the Athens fans to come in and not feel torn between a football game and a festival.”

Ridesharing or walking to the festival is extremely encouraged due to limited parking.