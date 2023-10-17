SCAD Atlanta has opened a new Casting Office at the Midtown campus. Pictured: Andra Reeve-Rabb; Alpha Tyler; Grace Lawell, BFA Acting (ACT) 2022; Darby Farr, BFA Acting (ACT) 2022; Ernesto Serna; Connor Ward; Savannah Miles. (Photography courtesy of SCAD)

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is launching a new casting office in Midtown Atlanta.

The SCAD Casting Office now has locations in both Savannah and Atlanta, and is the only professionally-run university casting office in the nation, according to a press release. The office aims to provide SCAD students with the opportunity to be a part of films and television shows filming in Georgia and all over the world.

The Atlanta location officially opened at the start of the fall 2023 quarter. SCAD offers a casting minor, and the new location aims to help students in that minor receive hands-on training that prepares them to step into the world of professional casting.

According to the release, studios and streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney, and more have used SCAD’s Casting Office. While attending school, SCAD students have booked over 1,000 roles in movies and television series in Georgia.

“Georgia’s growing importance in the film and television industry made opening the second Casting Office an easy decision,” said John Buckovich, vice president for SCAD Atlanta and university operations, in the release. “As SCADAtlanta expands with increased enrollment and the B.F.A, Acting degree program now being offered at this university location, the Casting Office is a vital resource for our students, alumni and faculty, as well as the entertainment industry.”

SCAD’s Dean of the School of Film and Acting Andra Reeve-Rabb opened the Savannah casting office in 2009, and previously served as the director of prime time casting for CBS. She will also oversee the Atlanta office while Professor Alpha Tyler will manage the day-to-day operations.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for this expansion,” said Reeve-Rabb in the release. “A casting office at the university level is a game changer. It’s the connecting point between our talented students and industry professionals and between actors and filmmakers. We have had such a tremendous track record in Savannah. We placed over 700 students and alums last year through the SCAD Casting Office and this is the next big step to contribute to the workforce in the Atlanta market.”