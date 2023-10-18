A chalk artist draws on the street around Marietta Square, and a dancer from Beacon Dance at the B Complex. Photographs by John Ramspott.

Photographer John Ramspott is often out and about at art events through the city. This week he has shared some images of the Beacon Dance performance at the B Complex, and also scenes from Chalktoberfest in Marietta Square.

Thanks to John for sharing these great shots!

Perception: An invitation through the senses was a dance performance series directed by Beacon Dance Artistic director D. Patton White at The B Complex Gallery in Southwest Atlanta. Featuring a cast of 10 dancers aged from 4 months old to 60+ years old, the performance aimed to engage audience members through the five major senses and lean into the ‘sixth sense’ of proprioception.

Perception performance at The B Complex. Photographs by John Ramspott.

Chalktoberfest, a free family-friendly event, brought over 80 nationally and internationally-recognized artists to create chalk art on the streets of Marietta. Visitors also enjoyed live music, plenty of brews from the craft beer festival, and good eats from the artisan market and food trucks.