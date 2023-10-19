BeltLine MarketPlace on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. Photo by Matt Miller.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. is calling for businesses interested in participating in its BeltLine MarketPlace program.

BeltLine MarketPlace offers local entrepreneurs affordable retail space on the Atlanta BeltLine, with access to the more than 2 million people who visit the trail each year. Selected businesses also participate in a business incubator program that teaches them everything from marketing to cash flow.

Applications for the program are open now until Oct. 30 online at www.beltline.org/marketplace. The application process will be administrated in partnership with The Village Market, the small business incubation partner from the inaugural season.

To qualify for the BeltLine MarketPlace, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be in operation for at least one year

Have an annual revenue of at least $50,000

Employ a minimum of two individuals capable of working a minimum of five hours per day, seven days a week at a MarketPlace location

The BeltLine encourages all businesses to apply, especially those considered to be historically socially and economically disadvantaged, such as Minority Business Enterprises, women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ community members.

“We feel it is one of our responsibilities to pave the way for Atlanta’s entrepreneurs through strategic commercial affordability programs. BeltLine MarketPlace is a pathway to participate in the BeltLine economy. We see its success with our first group of alumni, many of whom are going on to open permanent locations along the Atlanta BeltLine,” BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs said in a press release. “The BeltLine is committed to supporting the small business ecosystem and addressing economic inequity around the corridor.”

During its pilot season, the BeltLine MarketPlace’s six small businesses generated more than $150,000 in sales through the end of third quarter 2023.

This BeltLine MarketPlace program was catalyzed by a $750,000 grant from the Kendeda Fund and is supported by a $250,000 grant from Google. Additionally, Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, equips each business with its Clover point-of-sale and business management system, enabling secure payment processing.