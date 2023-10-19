Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett (left) and Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahkman at the Oct. 18 meeting.

The Fulton County Commission reading of a proclamation in support of Israel was interrupted by shouts of “Free Palestine” from audience members.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Oct. 7 when a music concert was stormed by heavily armed Hamas militants. Thousands, including young children and elderly people, have been killed by rocket blasts, gunfire, and bombs since then in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne read the proclamation, standing in solidarity with the State of Israel and condemning unprovoked attacks by Hamas militants against Israel. FCC supports Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its citizens from indiscriminate violence and terrorism, she said.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, was proclaimed Stand with Israel day.

A small group of people from the audience shouted “Free Palestine,” a phrase used by anti-Israel supporters, and “Say his name” referring to Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Muslim boy who was fatally stabbed in Chicago on Oct. 14.

The Jewish community stands against Islamophobia, against hate, and against antisemitism, said guest speaker Dov Wilker, American Jewish Committee Regional Director.

“This is not a war against the Palestinian people. This is a war against a terrorist organization that slaughters their own, that fires rockets that land next to hospitals, that kills their own innocent civilians,” Wilker said.

“We, the Jewish community, stand with Israel,” he added.

It was the first time Wilker’s been heckled in public, which he called a “lack of decorum and respect for the institution in which we are sitting.”

Dov Wilker, American Jewish Committee regional director

“Unfortunately, heckling is something that we often see by anti-Israel protesters. They interrupt someone who is speaking about Israel or from the Israeli perspective. We see it on college campuses, we have seen it at community events,” he said.

Commissioner Dana Barrett is the first Jewish woman elected to the board and the only current Jewish member. Neither Barrett nor the only Muslim commissioner, Khadijah Abdur-Rahkman, were consulted on the language in the proclamation.

Abdur-Rahkman said she stands in solidarity with Barrett “because the Jewish community and the Islamic community … will continue to work together for peace.”

Fulton County Police officers were offering to accompany people out of the building. Barrett later told Rough Draft she felt concerned for her safety.

“I thankfully was not named. I didn’t feel personally attacked, but I did feel a little bit insecure from a safety perspective,” said Barrett.

After the meeting, Barrett issued a statement condemning targeted attacks and the killing and mistreatment of all civilians.

“I pray for restraint on all sides and renewed efforts towards peace in the region. Here in Fulton, I ask that we continue to stand together against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and bigotry of any kind,” Barrett’s statement reads in part.

Abdur-Rahkman did not respond for comment.

The relevant part of the meeting begins at 39:09 in the video below.