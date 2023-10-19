Brookhaven International Festival

Brookhaven International Festival & 5K

An assortment of cultures will be woven together on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, to create what will be Brookhaven’s annual International Festival along the Peachtree Creek Greenway. This festival will be the city’s first major event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor. The Brookhaven International Festival will feature a variety of live cultural performances and music, international cuisine, an art walk, interactive art creation, a Kidz Zone, health screenings and vendors. A 5K walk/run benefiting We Love Buford Highway will take place Sunday, Oct. 22. The race is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. You can view the USATF-certified course here. Admission to the festival is free.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Live music, a 3-D haunted house, ghost tours, “boo-ze crawls,” and more are happening Oct. 21-22. The annual parade is at 2 p.m. on Sunday along Moreland Avenue.

Atlanta Streets Alive

Get ready to walk, roll, skate, and bike down Peachtree Street on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. The street will closed to vehicular traffic and lined with activities.

Virginia Highland Tour of Homes

The 27th annual tour is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature six of the neighborhood’s classic and modern homes.

Inman Park Wine Stroll

The 10th annual stroll is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 -6 p.m. and will feature 14 wine stops, 6 front porches with live music, and 6 with arts and crafts.

Barks and Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the BeltLine

Pup-friendly restaurants prepare dishes just for furry foodies, while “pawrents” can enjoy small bites and craft beer on this BeltLine stroll on Sunday, Oct. 22. The event is a fundraiser for the Atlanta Humane Society, with 10 percent of ticket sales benefiting them.

Dunwoody Dash

The 20th annual 5K and one-mile fun run to raise money for Austin Elementary School is Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 8 a.m. After the race, there will be bounce houses, a DJ, face painting, food trucks and photo booths in the school’s parking lot on Roberts Road. The after-party is free and open to the public.

Highball

The Athens-based rock band Futurebirds is bringing a curated festival called Highball to Pullman Yards on Oct. 21-22. The festival, jointly put on by Futurebirds and promoter Rival Entertainment, will feature headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart, along with artists like Seratones, The Whigs, and S.G. Goodman.

