Electric vehicle maker Rivian is opening a retail and test drive space at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward on Friday, Oct. 20.

The space opens ahead of Rivian’s new $ 5 billion in factory in Rutledge, GA, which is under construction. The plant will produce Rivian’s R2 crossover beginning in 2026.

The 5,000 square foot space at Ponce City Market will allow guests to drive and interact with Rivian vehicles, speak with “Experience Specialists,” shop Rivian gear, and learn about EV trip planning.

Several of Rivian’s current R1 vehicles are on display alongside exclusive merchandise for the Atlanta market.