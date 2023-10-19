Construction work on Veterans Park continues in Sandy Springs across from the Performing Arts Center, seen in the background. Bluestone pavers and monuments have recently been installed. (Sandy Springs)

The Sandy Springs City Council budgeted $440,000 to bury Comcast and AT&T utility lines to improve aesthetics around the new Veterans Park.

The utility line relocations are part of the Johnson Ferry-Mount Vernon Highway Improvement project, Public Works Director Marty Martin said at the Oct. 17 meeting. Georgia Power is already in the process of burying electrical lines.

Comcast and AT&T will use the trench Georgia Power digs to to also move their utility lines underground with funding coming from the city’s capital contingency fund, Martin said.

The Veterans Park is under construction across Roswell Road from the Performing Arts Center in a triangular property between Johnson Ferry and Mount Vernon Highway.