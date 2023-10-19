Looking to find the best pie in and around Alpharetta? There are plenty of options, but we’ve narrowed down some of the top spots worth checking out.

1. Antico Pizza

Antico Pizza is a beloved and well-established Neapolitan-style pizzeria that has been satisfying customers’ cravings for delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas since 2009. Their secret lies in their commitment to using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients available. From the savory tomato sauce to the rich mozzarella cheese, every component of their pizzas is carefully selected to ensure maximum flavor and enjoyment. But their dedication to excellence doesn’t stop there – their pizzas are cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired oven, imparting a unique and authentic flavor that can’t be replicated by other cooking methods.

What to eat at Antico: The most popular pizza on their menu is the San Gennaro, which features spicy sausage, sweet peppers, and onions. Another favorite is the Diavola, topped with spicy soppressata and fresh mozzarella.

Address: 3185 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

Phone: (770) 674-8811

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–9 PM Tuesday 11 AM–9 PM Wednesday 11 AM–9 PM Thursday 11 AM–9 PM Friday 11 AM–10 PM Saturday 11 AM–10 PM Sunday 11 AM–8 PM

2. Campania

Campania is a family-owned pizzeria that prides itself on using traditional methods to create the perfect Neapolitan-style pizza. Their dough is made from only the finest imported Italian flour, ensuring the highest quality in every bite. The dough is then lovingly fermented for a full 48 hours, allowing it to develop its unique flavor and texture. This results in a light and airy crust that perfectly complements the flavorful toppings. In addition to their delicious pizza, Campania also offers a range of classic Italian appetizers and desserts, all made with the same care and attention to detail. So if you’re looking for truly authentic Italian cuisine, look no further than Campania – the taste of Italy in every bite.

What to eat at Campania: The Margherita pizza is a must-try, made with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Funghi pizza, topped with roasted mushrooms, truffle oil, and parmesan cheese.

Service options: Dine-in, Takeout

Address: 800 N Main St #100, Alpharetta

Phone: (678) 825-2156

Menu: campaniaga.com

Hours:

Monday Closed Tuesday 11:30 AM–9 PM Wednesday 11:30 AM–9 PM Thursday 11:30 AM–9 PM Friday 11:30 AM–10 PM Saturday 11:30 AM–10 PM Sunday 12–9 PM

3. Verra-Zanno

Verra-Zanno is a casual Italian restaurant that serves up delicious pizza along with pasta, salads, and sandwiches. Their pizzas are made with fresh, house-made dough and cooked in a stone oven.

What to eat at Verra-Zanno: The Bianca pizza, topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and garlic, is a fan favorite. Another must-try is the Truffle pizza, loaded with truffle oil, mushrooms, and arugula.

Service options: Dine-in, Takeout, Delivery

Address: 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 190, Johns Creek

Phone: (678) 473-0209

Menu: places.singleplatform.com

Hours:

Monday Closed Tuesday 11 AM–3 PM, 5–8 PM Wednesday 11 AM–3 PM, 5–8 PM Thursday 11 AM–3 PM, 5–8 PM Friday 11 AM–9 PM Saturday 12–9 PM Sunday 4–8 PM

4. Your Pie

Your Pie is a fast-casual pizza chain that offers customizable pizzas along with salads, paninis, and gelato. You can build your own pizza, or choose from one of their signature pies.

What to eat at Your Pie: The Nat pizza, topped with spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and jalapeños, is a popular choice. If you’re looking for something on the healthier side, try the Pesto pizza, loaded with fresh basil and veggies.

Service options: Dine-in, Curbside pickup, No-contact delivery

Address: 2955 Bethany Bend #300, Milton

Phone: (470) 210-5151

Menu: yourpie.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–9 PM Tuesday 11 AM–9 PM Wednesday 11 AM–9 PM Thursday 11 AM–9 PM Friday 11 AM–9 PM Saturday 11 AM–9 PM Sunday 11 AM–9 P

5. Crust Pasta & Pizzeria

Crust Pasta & Pizzeria is a cozy Italian spot that serves up delicious pizza, pasta, and sandwiches. Their pizzas are made with fresh, house-made dough and cooked in a brick oven.

What to eat at Crust Pasta & Pizzeria: The Quattro Formaggi pizza, topped with four types of cheese, is a customer favorite. Another must-try is the Diavola pizza, loaded with spicy salami, San Marzano tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Service options: Dine-in · Takeout · No-contact delivery

Address: 131 S Main St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Phone: (770) 777-6789

Menu: crust-pizzeria.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–10 PM Tuesday 11 AM–10 PM Wednesday 11 AM–10 PM Thursday 11 AM–10 PM Friday 11 AM–11 PM Saturday 11 AM–11 PM Sunday 11 AM–9 PM

6. Colletta

Colletta is a modern Italian restaurant that serves up gourmet pizzas along with pasta, seafood, and steak. Their pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven and are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

What to eat at Colletta: The Margherita pizza is a classic choice, made with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Prosciutto pizza, topped with goat cheese, fig jam, and arugula.

Service options: Dine-in, Curbside pickup, Delivery

Address: 900 3rd St, Alpharetta

Phone: (678) 722-8335

Menu: collettarestaurant.com

Hours:

Monday 5–10 PM Tuesday 5–10 PM Wednesday 5–10 PM Thursday 5–10 PM Friday 5–11 PM Saturday 11 AM–2:30 PM, 5–11 PM Sunday 11 AM–2:30 PM, 5–9 PM

7. California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is a popular chain that offers a variety of pizzas, salads, and pasta dishes. Their pizzas are made with hand-tossed dough and cooked in a hearth oven.

What to eat at California Pizza Kitchen: The BBQ Chicken pizza, topped with BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, and cilantro, is a fan favorite. Another must-try is the Thai Chicken pizza, loaded with peanut sauce, chicken, and veggies.

Service options: Dine-in, Curbside pickup, No-contact delivery

Address: 6301 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

Phone: (770) 664-8246

Menu: order.cpk.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–10 PM Tuesday 11 AM–10 PM Wednesday 11 AM–10 PM Thursday 11 AM–10 PM Friday 11 AM–11 PM Saturday 11 AM–11 PM Sunday 11 AM–10 PM

8. Vinny’s New York Pizza & Grill

Vinny’s New York Pizza & Grill is a family-owned pizzeria that serves up delicious New York-style pizza along with subs, salads, and wings near Alpharetta. Their pizzas are made with fresh, hand-tossed dough and cooked in a brick oven.

What to eat at Vinny’s New York Pizza & Grill: The Classic Cheese pizza is a customer favorite, but if you’re looking for something with a little more flavor, try the Meat Lovers pizza, loaded with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ham.

Service options: Dine-in, Takeout, No-contact delivery

Located in: SHOPPES AT SUGARLOAF

Address: 6590 Sugarloaf Pkwy #203, Duluth

Phone: (770) 476-0103

Menu: vinnysatlanta.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–10 PM Tuesday 11 AM–10 PM Wednesday 11 AM–10 PM Thursday 11 AM–10 PM Friday 11 AM–10 PM Saturday 12–10 PM Sunday 12–9 PM

9. Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza is a chain that offers a variety of pizzas, subs, and salads. Their pizzas are made with hand-tossed dough and are cooked in a Turbo Chef oven.

What to eat at Jet’s Pizza: The All Meaty pizza, loaded with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon, is a popular choice. Another must-try is the Super Special pizza, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Service options: Dine-in, Takeout, No-contact delivery

Address: 11706 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell

Phone: (770) 752-5387

Menu: places.singleplatform.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–9 PM Tuesday 11 AM–9 PM Wednesday 11 AM–9 PM Thursday 11 AM–9 PM Friday 11 AM–9 PM Saturday 11 AM–9 PM Sunday 11 AM–9 PM

10. Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza is a chain that specializes in Chicago-style deep dish pizza near Alpharetta. Their pizzas are made with a buttery crust, chunky tomato sauce, and loads of cheese and toppings.

What to eat at Rosati’s Pizza: The Meat Mania pizza, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon, is a fan favorite. Another must-try is the Veggie pizza, topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

Service options: Dine-in, Curbside pickup, No-contact delivery

Located in: The shops at Brannon Crossing

Address: 415 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 200, Cumming

Phone: (678) 513-1113

Menu: myrosatis.com

Hours:

Monday 11 AM–10 PM Tuesday 11 AM–10 PM Wednesday 11 AM–10 PM Thursday 11 AM–10 PM Friday 11 AM–11 PM Saturday 11 AM–11 PM Sunday 11 AM–10 PM



