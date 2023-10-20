Green Picks Market, a food market that runs on artificial intelligence, opened in Chamblee this week.

Green Picks Market, a food market that runs on artificial intelligence, opened in Chamblee this week.

The market is located at the base of the Attiva Peachtree senior apartments at 5255 Peachtree Boulevard. According to a press release, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., customers will access the store using a smartphone app by scanning a unique QR code. The app tracks each product’s movement. When shoppers are done, they can walk out without waiting in line to checkout. Receipts are provided through the app and email.

“The store’s design, carefully curated to align with its brand identity developed during the pandemic, aims to reduce stress and enhance the shopping experience, evoking a tropical ambiance in a tranquil atmosphere,” reads the release.

The technology for the market was developed with AWM, a California-based AI and technology company. The store operates by using shelves outfitted with sensors and network of ceiling-mounted cameras.

Green Picks Market plans to expand throughout metro Atlanta and the Southeast.