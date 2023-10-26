Keith Parker

October is a significant month for many reasons. A main one being it signifies National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This month, we shine a light on an important, yet often overshadowed demographic within our community – individuals living with disabilities. But while this is a crucial conversation, there’s an added layer that demands our attention. Amongst those with disabilities, minorities, specifically the African American and Hispanic communities, are disproportionately affected by unemployment. They grapple with a two-fold barrier: their disability and their race.

The data and statistics that are available from 2022 on this subject showcase a stark disparity. Among persons with a disability, the jobless rates for African Americans stood at 12.3 percent, and Hispanics at 9.6 percent. In stark contrast, their White and Asian counterparts fared considerably better with unemployment rates of 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. Even in 2023, as we observed a decline in unemployment rates for Black workers to 5.3%, and a historic low for Black women at 4.2%, these numbers still pale in the face of the challenges Black and Hispanic individuals with disabilities continue to face.

So, why is this discrepancy so glaring? The answer lies in the compounded effects of systemic racial inequities and the societal misconceptions related to disabilities. When these two elements converge, we witness an overwhelming barrier to entry for many talented and deserving individuals.

As the CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, I’ve witnessed firsthand the untapped potential within this demographic. Our organization stands as one of the largest retail operations and workforce training agencies in Georgia, and proudly, the number one Goodwill in the country for connecting people with jobs, with a particular emphasis on serving African-American career seekers. In our 2023 fiscal year alone, we assisted a staggering 22,113 individuals in finding jobs.

But even as we celebrate these successes, it’s crucial to understand that this is not just a matter of equity and social justice. It’s also about recognizing the invaluable talent, unique perspectives, and resilience that these individuals bring to the table. By overlooking them, businesses and companies are inadvertently sidelining a treasure trove of potential.

So, where do we go from here? The call to action is clear. Businesses, companies, hiring managers, and all stakeholders involved in the hiring process must do more. It’s not enough to merely seek out individuals with disabilities for open roles. We must also ensure that within this search, the African American and Hispanic communities are given equal consideration.

Here’s how we can start:

Diversifying Recruitment Strategies: Given the absence of large scale, in-depth data on the intersection of race and disability in employment, our first approach should be both investigative and proactive. Collaborating with platforms and agencies like Goodwill of North Georgia, which have deep-rooted connections within diverse communities, can provide a head start. Additionally, organizing job fairs in predominantly minority neighborhoods ensures direct outreach, bridging the gap between opportunities and deserving candidates. Moreover, job descriptions play a pivotal role in attracting a varied talent pool. By focusing on essential skills and qualifications, and explicitly stating an organizational commitment to hiring diverse candidates—including those with disabilities—we can cast a wider net and attract talent that might otherwise have been overlooked.

Cultivating an Inclusive Work Culture: A workplace that celebrates diversity is often one that thrives. However, without specific data pointing out the intricacies of the racial disparities among those with disabilities, our efforts can often miss the mark. To achieve this, companies should prioritize regular sensitivity and diversity training that encapsulates both racial and disability awareness. Such programs equip employees with the understanding and empathy needed to foster an inclusive environment. But inclusion isn’t just about understanding—it’s about facilitating. By offering flexible work hours or remote working options, we cater to the unique needs of individuals with disabilities. Additionally, investing in physically accessible workspaces ensures everyone, regardless of their mobility level, can navigate the workplace with dignity and independence.

Mentorship as a Growth Catalyst: Mentorship, especially in professional settings, can serve as a powerful tool for personal and career growth. As we push for a more comprehensive data landscape, mentorship can serve as a real-time feedback loop, allowing organizations to understand and address the nuanced challenges faced by minorities with disabilities. By creating mentorship pairings, where experienced employees provide guidance and support to newer hires, organizations can create a nurturing ecosystem. Furthermore, it’s essential to recognize and nurture potential leaders from among minorities with disabilities. By providing them with tailored training and resources, we’re not only enhancing their skills but also paving the way for a diverse leadership that truly represents the workforce.

Feedback Mechanisms: In the absence of extensive data, feedback from employees becomes even more crucial. Establishing channels for anonymous feedback can empower those who might be reticent to voice concerns openly. Regular check-ins between managers and team members can also prove invaluable, offering an open forum for discussing individual challenges, needs, and aspirations. Inclusion surveys, while valuable, must also be designed with an understanding of the unique challenges faced by minorities with disabilities, ensuring that their voices are adequately captured and addressed.

As we reflect upon the significance of NDEAM, let’s remember that the road to true employment equity is long and winding. But with collective effort, introspection, and a genuine commitment to change, we can create a landscape where every individual, irrespective of their race or disability, is given an equal shot at success. This October, let’s champion a cause that goes beyond disability to encompass racial justice. Let’s build a future where everyone truly belongs.