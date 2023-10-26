Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Sweet potatoes, Asian pears, apples, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster and acorn squash, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets like marigolds, dahlias, and sunflowers.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Fluffy Pumpkin Cookies from Community Farmers Markets.

Fluffy Pumpkin Cookies Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 small/medium sized pumpkin (or other sweet winter squash)

1 1/3 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp pumpkin spice

½ tsp each baking soda and baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup butter – room temperature

½ tsp vanilla

½ cup dark chocolate chips for decorating

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350° F. Chop the pumpkin into chunks (you can leave the skin on) then add to an oven safe pan and bake for 30 minutes. Once cooked, add the pumpkin to a blender and puree till smooth. Remove ¾ cup of the puree and set to the side. Save the rest for later use in other treats or to add to chilis, stews, or even mac and cheese. Into a small bowl cream together the butter and maple syrup then mix in the puree and vanilla. Into another bowl mix together your dry ingredients, then fold in the sweetened puree until thoroughly combined. The dough should be slightly wet. Use a small ice cream scoop to place the dough onto a parchment lined cookie sheet then using clean, wet fingertips flatten the dough. Bake in an oven preheated to 350° F for 12 minutes, then place the cookies on a rack to cool. Melt down the chocolate and transfer to a piping bag with a small tip. Once the cookies are cooled you are ready to doodle. Allow the chocolate to solidify on the cookies by placing them into a fridge or freezer for about 5 minutes.

Pumpkin Soup from Community Farmers Markets.

Pumpkin Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

Long island cheese pumpkin

Turmeric

Ginger

Bok choy

Garlic

Cilantro

Lentils & barley (par boiled)

Chicken or vegetable broth

Salt

Onion

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Directions:

Cut onion in half. Peel a whole head of garlic and leave whole. Cut a roughly 5-7 inch nob of turmeric and ginger. Cut both in half to reveal the inside. In a soup pot, heat oil on med high and brown everything flat-side down, about 4 minutes. Add broth until desired amount of liquid for soup – leave at least a couple inches of room from the top of the pot. Additionally, you can do half broth half H20. Grate 1 TB of both turmeric and ginger in the liquid. Grate 1 or 2 tspn of nutmeg, depending on the amount of soup you make. Simmer on a gentle boil for at least 1 hour. The longer, the deeper the flavor. Slice pumpkin into crescent moon shaped pieces. You can either leave the skin on or peel the skin – this is up to you. Cook in liquid until al dente, then add chopped bok choy and your par boiled lentils and barley. This takes only 10 minutes to cook but if you’re using completely raw grains and/or legumes or pasta/noodles, cook accordingly. Add salt to taste and let simmer for a few more minutes before tasting for the right amount of salt again.

The recipes for Fluffy Pumpkin Cookies and Pumpkin Soup can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.