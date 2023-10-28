Jay Mannelly, Jr.

J. B. “Jay” Mannelly, Jr. has been honored with the 2023 St. Peter Chanel Award during Marist School’s annual St. Peter Chanel Society Recognition Celebration at the Atlanta History Center.

The St. Peter Chanel Award represents the highest distinction bestowed by Marist School, recognizing individuals whose selflessness, support and leadership have advanced the Marist mission in education.

“Jay Mannelly, along with those who have previously received the St. Peter Chanel Award, exemplifies an extraordinary and commendable dedication to Marist School that deserves special recognition,” said Marist School President J. D. Childs. “He embodies a distinctive humility and gift for hospitality and welcome.”

Mannelly, cofounder and principal of Atlanta real estate development firm Bullock Mannelly Partners, Inc., has been a devoted supporter of Marist School since his eldest son enrolled in 1984. His service as the Booster Club president during the 1989-1990 academic year and his induction into the Blue & Gold Athletics Circle in 2017 underscore his enduring commitment to Marist athletics. Mannelly has remained a member of Marist School’s Board of Trustees since 2009.

Mannelly has generously supported Marist over the years by contributing to the Annual Fund, capital campaigns, the endowment and various other initiatives aimed at enriching the full spectrum of programs and the enduring financial well-being of the school.

“Marist School has become a large part of my family… One important concept of a Marist family is that family is broader than a last name or blood relative. Marist family is the entire community,” said Mannelly.