Two Georgia State University students were among four wounded during a shooting near the campus and a Downtown Atlanta gas station.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont Avenue, the location of the Racetrac gas station.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that four had been shot. Three of the victims were taken by private cares to Grady Hospital, while the fourth was still at the scene. The female victim was in critica condition and taken to Grady by EMS.

Atlanta PoliceInvestigators relocated to the hospital to make contact with the victims and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Before the shooting, investigators learned there was a large crowd gathere at the location when gunfire erupted.

In an email to students, GSU President Brian Blake said that “four people, two of them being students” were involved in the incident and that the university was working with the Atlanta Police Department on the investigation.