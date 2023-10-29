This year’s chairs of The Elegant Elf Marketplace, Jane Stallman, Susan Sutterfield, Beth Burton, Gretchen Lehane and Emily Gadrix, have been working for months to prepare for the two-day event. (Sandy Springs Society)

The Elegant Elf Marketplace returns to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts & Conference Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Sandy Springs Society hosts the fundraiser to benefit local nonprofits through sales of unique art, hand-crafted items, holiday décor, home furnishings, clothing and accessories, delicious gourmet treats and more, according to a press release.

The shopping event enables community members to kick off the holiday season and support small businesses and local nonprofits. A gift-wrapping station will further simplify holiday preparations.

Copies of the Sandy Springs Society’s recently published cookbook, “Savor Sandy Springs”, featuring recipes by members and local community members and businesses, will be on sale at the event. All proceeds will go towards the Society’s grants to local nonprofits.

The Sandy Springs Society has so far given more than $4.8 million to almost 100 nonprofits in Sandy Springs through an annual philanthropic grant process. A list of the most recent grants is available online.

The Elegant Elf Marketplace will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The event has an $8 entrance fee. Parking is complimentary for two hours in the parking garage. Children 10 and under are free.

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts and Conference Center is at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.