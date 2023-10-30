The Atlanta Opera opens its new season with Rigoletto, a masterpiece of opera by Giuseppe Verdi, on Nov. 4 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

Rigoletto tells of a society that ruins the innocent, a father’s love that cannot protect his daughter from violence, and vengeance that does nothing to bring about justice.

“Exploring deeply human emotions, Rigoletto packs an intense and meaningful message,” said Tomer Zvulun, director and producer of Rigoletto in a press release. “As we grapple with our own feelings as violence in the world unfolds, this piece reveals new meanings to us. Not only are the themes of Rigoletto especially important right now, but we are also excited to share with Atlanta audiences performances featuring an exceptional cast. George Gagnidze as Rigoletto is internationally renowned for this role and he performs here for the first time.”

Watch Rigoletto at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta) on the following days:

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. – Opening Night

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. – Pride Night

Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. – Forte Night and Free Livestream

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. – Matinee

Tickets and details on the production are available at: www.atlantaopera.org/performance/rigoletto-2023/

Audiences will be welcomed and celebrated at these performances with special programs that amplify the Opera’s mission to share the joy of this extraordinary art form with “everyone, everywhere.”

Free tickets are available for veterans and active-duty members of the military are available with the generous support of Home Depot through the Molly Blank Fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

A special discount was offered at the recent Atlanta Pride Parade as an introduction to The Atlanta Opera. Details are available for Pride Night at the Opera by calling the ticket office at 404-881-8885.

Forte Friday offers a networking pre-opera cocktail party to members of the young professionals of The Atlanta Opera known as “Forte.” Discounted tickets and building connections with like-minded music lovers who are exploring opera are available.

A Free Livestream of the performance on Friday, Nov. 10 is available internationally on The Atlanta Opera Film Studio website. Simply sign up for a free account and get access to a livestream of Rigoletto, plus replays of livestreams from past productions at The Atlanta Opera.