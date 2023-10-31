Decatur is a vibrant and diverse city that is home to a variety of unique businesses. From specialty shops to trendy restaurants, there is always something new to discover in Decatur.

Let’s check out 5 of the most unique businesses in Decatur.

1. Little Shop of Stories

Little Shop of Stories is an enchanting independent bookstore that specializes in children’s books. Upon entering the store, visitors are greeted with colorful and hand-drawn children’s pictures that adorn every inch of the walls, creating a whimsical atmosphere.

Alongside selling books, Little Shop of Stories offers a wide range of exciting events and programs for children, including author visits, writing workshops, and storytime sessions. These events are designed to foster a love of reading and inspire young minds.

Additionally, the bookstore has a user-friendly website where customers can browse through their extensive collection of books and place orders online. The website also provides information on upcoming events and programs.

Address: 133 E. Court Square #A, Decatur

133 E. Court Square #A, Decatur Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Website: www.littleshopofstories.com

www.littleshopofstories.com Phone number: (404) 373-6300

2. Kudzu Antiques

Kudzu Antiques is a one-of-a-kind store that specializes in providing unique antiques and vintage items that are sure to capture your imagination and transport you to a different time period.

Kudzu Antiques offers an extensive selection of antiques and vintage items to choose from, including furniture, art, jewelry, and collectibles. Their collection is carefully curated to ensure that only the most unique and high-quality items are available for their customers to choose from.

Additionally, the store has a popular market space that features local artisans and makers, so you can be sure that you are supporting the local community when you shop at Kudzu Antiques.

Address: 2928 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur

2928 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Website: www.kudzuantiques.com

www.kudzuantiques.com Phone number: (404) 373-6498

3. The Iberian Pig

The Iberian Pig is a popular restaurant that specializes in Spanish-inspired cuisine. The restaurant is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore the diverse culinary offerings of Decatur. It boasts a cozy, welcoming atmosphere that makes it perfect for any occasion.

Their menu is a culinary delight, featuring a plethora of Spanish-inspired dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Everything from their tapas to their charcuterie and entrees is made with the freshest ingredients, expertly prepared by their talented team of chefs. Their selection of wines is also impressive, with a wide variety of options that cater to all palates.

Address: 121 Sycamore St., Decatur

121 Sycamore St., Decatur Hours: Open Monday through Thursday 5-10 p.m.; Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 4-11 p.m.; and Sunday 4-10 p.m.

Open Monday through Thursday 5-10 p.m.; Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 4-11 p.m.; and Sunday 4-10 p.m. Website: www.iberianpig.com

www.iberianpig.com Phone number: (404) 371-8800

4. Ale Yeah! Craft Beer Market

Ale Yeah! Craft Beer Market is a well-known and beloved beer store in Decatur that specializes in craft beers from all around the world.

Ale Yeah! prides itself on offering a wide variety of unique and hard-to-find craft beers, as well as local favorites. The store has an impressive selection of over 800 different beers, so there is something for everyone, from hoppy IPAs to smooth stouts and everything in between.

One of the things that sets Ale Yeah! apart from other beer stores is their commitment to supporting local breweries. They offer a wide selection of beers from local breweries, including Three Taverns Craft Brewery, Wild Heaven Beer, and Monday Night Brewing. Ale Yeah! also hosts events throughout the year that showcase local breweries and give customers the opportunity to try new beers and meet the brewers.

Ale Yeah! also offers a variety of merchandise, including t-shirts, glassware, and beer-related accessories. They have everything you need to enhance your craft beer experience, from bottle openers to koozies.

Address: 906 W. College Ave., Decatur

906 W. College Ave., Decatur Hours: Open Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Open Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Website: www.aleyeahbeer.com

www.aleyeahbeer.com Phone number: (404) 371-4331

5. Decatur CD & Vinyl

Decatur CD & Vinyl is a music store that specializes in vinyl records, CDs, and DVDs. Decatur CD also offers a wide selection of used and new music equipment, including turntables, speakers, and headphones.

Decatur CD is a music lover’s paradise and boasts an impressive selection of vinyl records, CDs, and DVDs. Whether you’re a fan of rock, jazz, hip hop, or any other genre, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste at Decatur CD.

Decatur CD also hosts a variety of events and performances throughout the year. These events include live music shows, album release parties, and other music-related events.