One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting outside the Georgia State University MARTA station this afternoon.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the victim was sitting outside the station on a bench when he was shot and killed by the suspect around 1:20 p.m.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released, but MARTA Police said neither were GSU students. A motive for the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation.

The homicide comes just days after a weekend shooting near the Downtown campus wounded two students and two others.

GSU held a “listening session” on Monday to let students know what security measures were in place and hear concerns about safety on campus.

GSU Police said lighting, cameras, call boxes, and wayfinding had been updated on campus, according to a report from Fox 5.

GSU officials said there would be more controlled access to buildings, requiring a student ID card to access buildings after 8 p.m. The university surveillance on John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont avenues where the past weekend’s shooting occurred.

School officials also urged students to be alert while on or near campus and to use resources like the 24-hour security escort service.