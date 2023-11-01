City of Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine and community leaders cut the ribbon for the Northeast Trail segment. (Photo by Keith Pepper)

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and community leaders held a ribbon cutting this morning to celebrate the completion of Northeast Trail – Segment 2.

This 1.2-mile section is the newest portion of the BeltLine loop to reach completion.

The segment extends from Westminster Drive to Mayson Street and connects neighborhoods to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park with a pedestrian and bike-friendly path.