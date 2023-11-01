Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and community leaders held a ribbon cutting this morning to celebrate the completion of Northeast Trail – Segment 2.
This 1.2-mile section is the newest portion of the BeltLine loop to reach completion.
The segment extends from Westminster Drive to Mayson Street and connects neighborhoods to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park with a pedestrian and bike-friendly path.
Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.
