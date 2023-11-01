An event called Savor Charlotte will show off The Queen City’s foodie scene in Atlanta on Nov. 9.

An event called Savor Charlotte will show off The Queen City’s foodie scene in Atlanta next week.

On Nov. 9, 14 of Charlotte’s best chefs and mixologists will take the helm at seven local Atlanta restaurants, according to a press release. The event is put on by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CVRA).

“The Queen City has so many talented, passionate and inventive chefs and mixologists who are making our region a dynamic culinary destination and adding so much to our quality of life,” said Tom Murray, CEO at the CRVA, in the release. “We are excited to showcase Charlotte’s unique flavors and diverse tastes in Atlanta, and hope the experience will inspire guests to plan a visit so they can enjoy our city and culinary offerings firsthand.”

The local Atlanta restaurants and their Charlotte counterparts can be found below.

Grana – Charlotte Chef Brittany Cochran of Stagioni and mixologist Justin Hazelton of Top Shelf Co.

Mission + Market – Charlotte Chef Chris Rogienski of Supperland and mixologist Yoshi Mejia of Creative Consulting CLT

Southern National – Charlotte Chef Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls and mixologist Stefan Huebner of Dot Dot Dot

The Alden – Charlotte Chef Sam Hart of Counter- and mixologist Annie Stephenson of Billie Sunday

The Chastain – Charlotte Chef Chris Coleman of Goodyear House and mixologist Bob Peters of Built On Hospitality

The Woodall – Charlotte Chef Sam Diminich of Restaurant Constance and mixologist Amanda Britton of Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Tio Lucho’s – Charlotte Chef Bruce Macchiavello of Yunta and mixologist Morgan Styers of Merchant and Trade

To participate, diners can reserve a table at one of the seven participating restaurants on Nov. 9.