The Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show returns to The Carter Center this weekend, photo from 2022 ACJS. Provided.

For jewelry-lovers, the Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show (ACJS) has been a beloved annual tradition since 2006. This weekend, Nov. 3-5, The Carter Center will be transformed into a showcase of handmade, wearable art.

Atlanta jewelry artists Debra Lynn Gold and Leigh Griffin first came up with the idea for this annual exhibition in response to a lack of artist-made jewelry showcases in the area. Gold had been a traveling exhibitor at jewelry showcases across the nation for many years and lamented the lack of a similar opportunity here in Atlanta, so she approached Griffin and the two got to work.

Initially, the Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show was hosted in a small space on the westside of Atlanta. It has since grown in popularity and attendance, necessitating a bigger venue. The Carter Center has been a great home for this annual event, and this year they are welcoming 30+ artisans from 20 states. For many of the participating artists hailing from as far away as California and New York this is the only time their work will be seen in Atlanta.

18 Karat Gold Cuff by Shauna Burke Water Drops by Megan Clark Tourmaline Earrings by Karin Luvaas

2023 has marked a significant shift behind the scenes at ACJS. Gold and Griffin decided it was time to pass on the baton to the next director, and they tapped Mindy Spritz, former director of education and development at Spruill Center for the Arts, to help take it to the next level. During the early years of the ACJS, she facilitated week-long events at Spruill that tied into the jewelry show. From specialty classes to a symposium of visiting artists, Spritz became deeply invested in the work that Griffin and Gold were doing with the ACJS.

When Spritz stepped away from her role at Spruill 10 years ago she became more involved with the behind-the-scenes work at ACJS, helping to coordinate sponsorships and special projects. When founders Gold and Griffin reached out to Spritz to take over the ACJS this year it was an easy yes.

Lisa Heller and Mindy Spritz, Directors of ACJS. Provided.

Spritz has also recently taken over the executive director position of the Abernathy Art Center in Sandy Springs, and she knew she’d need extra help leading the jewelry show. Luckily, show manager Lisa Heller was up for the task. “We know each other; she is the former president of MAGG, the Metal Arts Guild of Georgia, and is an attorney and metalsmith. I thought she was the perfect person to go into partnership with,” said Spritz.

An art historian at heart, Spritz was initially drawn to contemporary jewelry art because of the types of materials used in the works. Gold, silver, copper, and the use of stones all appealed to her.

“I taught color theory for many years as a Professor at the Art Institute of Atlanta, which is where I met Debra Lynn Gold. We were both professors there,” said Spritz. “It was a natural curiosity for me, and I also loved the community that they created in the jewelry department. I loved how much they wanted to learn about different tools and techniques. I never thought of it as anything other than small sculptures. To me jewelry, a necklace, earrings, a ring, those are small sculptures.”

“What I’ve learned also over the years is that jewelry creates memories, and memory creates jewelry,” said Spritz. When she wears a piece of jewelry that was handed down from her grandmother, an aunt, or her mother, she connects the experience to her memories of the person who gave it to her.

“When I wear those pieces of jewelry I walk with those people. Now being a part of the ACJS I can think of all the pieces that are being purchased now will be future keepsakes and heirlooms, people will walk around and say ‘this was my mom’s, she bought this at the jewelry show in 2023’ and as an art historian that makes me very happy. It’s kind of full circle for me.”

The ACJS returns this weekend with a showcase of 30+ jewelry artists. Provided.

The Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show runs from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Carter Center. Parking is free, and tickets are $10 each. A portion of proceeds from the show will benefit CERF+, the Craft Emergency Relief Fund which provides relief and assistance to craft artists who have suffered from natural disasters and other catastrophes.