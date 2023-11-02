The area outlined in blue shows the property being considering for annexation into the city of Chamblee.

Mercer University’s Atlanta Campus and surrounding office park, along with the Embry Hills Neighborhood and Belaire Circle, could be annexed into the City of Chamblee if approved by city council.

A special called meeting was held by the council on Oct. 31 to accept the application and petition for annexation.

“I am pleased that council voted unanimously to accept this annexation application,” Mayor Brian Mock said in a press release. “The residents of Embry Hills have approached the city numerous times over the past ten years. In the past, we’ve held many town halls and community meetings to discuss the possibilities, but other city-hood movements always popped up and residents waited to see what might happen. I’m glad we have finally reached a point where our neighbors can have the opportunity to join the City of Chamblee.”

The proposed annexation would add approximately 3,500 people, increasing the city’s population to over 33,500 residents. The city contracted services with Rosetta Stone Communications in October of 2022 to assist with the gathering of petition signatures for the proposed annexation. This annexation process was done using the 60% method, which requires 60% of registered voters and 60% of landowners to sign the petition requesting annexation.

“As a resident of Embry Hills and more than 20-year resident of unincorporated DeKalb, I look forward to our community benefiting from the thoughtful and forward-thinking development I have observed in Chamblee,” Bill Blumberg, President of the Embry Hills Civic Association, said in the press release.

Following the acceptance of the application and petition, the city will send its annexation requests to DeKalb County outlining its plan to provide services to the proposed area. Notices will also be mailed to addresses within the proposed annexation area.

The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed annexation on Dec. 14 and a vote by city council would be held on Dec. 19. If approved by the council, the annexation would be effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“Our new residents will receive the same services that we provide to our current residents,” Chamblee City Manager Jon Walker said in the press release. “This annexation will require us to hire additional police officers, sanitation workers, and purchase additional equipment. This area will continue to receive water, sewer, and fire services from the county. We will take care of their roads, sidewalks, sanitation and provide police services.”

For more information and updates on the annexation process, visit www.chambleega.com.