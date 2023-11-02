The weather forecast for this weekend, Nov. 4-5, is sunny and low 70s with a fall chill in the evenings. It’s the perfect backdrop for all of the events planed around metro Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

Chomp & Stomp

The 20th annual Cabbagetown festival returns Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring a 5K race, live music, and the chili cook-off.

Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival

This Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) event will feature 175 artists from around the southeast, local food, acoustic music, and more.

Día de Muertos

Head over to historic Oakland Cemetery on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for a traditional Day of the Dead festival. The free event will feature music, dancing, crafts, face painting and more.

Atlanta Fair

It’s the final weekend for the annual fair set up across the Downtown Connector from GSU’s Center Parc Stadium on Central Avenue. There are traditional carnival rides, games, food and more.

Atlanta Chili Cook-Off

Bring a bib to Brook Run Park in Dunwoody on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and help judge the best chili from local restaurants, caterers, and amateur cooks.

Decatur Wine Festival

Vinophiles will descend on downtown Decatur on Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for this annual event

Woodland Spirits at Fernbank

There’s one weekend left to check out Fernbank Museum’s Woodland Spirits featuring spooky and fantastical art and lights in the Fernbank Woods.

Elegant Elf Marketplace

Get your holiday shopping done early Saturday and Sunday at the annual gift market featuring more than 80 vendors offering hand-crafted items.

ATL Jam

The ATL Jam will take place on Fri., Nov. 3 through Sun., Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lee + White on the BeltLine’s Westside Trail. Visitors can watch style writers working on their pieces, peruse vendors and enjoy a live DJ. On Sun., Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., visitors to Pittsburgh Yards will be invited to join guided tours, enjoy live music, shop at a vendor’s market, and witness day-long paint sessions. The event is free and open to the public.