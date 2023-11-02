If you’re looking for the best hiking, biking, and walking trail guides in Johns Creek, GA, you’re in luck! Here are some highly recommended options:

1. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve offers a variety of well-maintained trails suitable for hiking, biking, and walking. The trails wind through beautiful natural scenery, including forests, meadows, and a picturesque creek.

Address: 9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek

Phone: (678) 366-3511

2. Big Creek Greenway

The Big Creek Greenway is a popular trail system that spans across multiple cities, including Johns Creek. This paved trail is perfect for both biking and walking, offering a scenic route along the Big Creek.

3. Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

Located near Johns Creek, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area boasts numerous hiking and biking trails. With stunning views of the Chattahoochee River, this area provides a serene and peaceful outdoor experience.

Address: 1978 Island Ford Pkwy, Sandy Springs

Phone: (678) 538-1273

4. Newtown Park

Newtown Park in Johns Creek features a network of walking trails that are great for leisurely strolls or brisk walks. The park offers a peaceful environment with beautiful surroundings, making it an ideal spot for walking enthusiasts.

Address: 3150 Old Alabama Rd, Johns Creek

Phone: (678) 512-3200

Remember to check the specific trail guides or websites for detailed information on trail length, difficulty level, and any restrictions that may be in place.