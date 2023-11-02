If you’re looking for the best hiking, biking, and walking trail guides in Johns Creek, GA, you’re in luck! Here are some highly recommended options:
1. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve
Autrey Mill Nature Preserve offers a variety of well-maintained trails suitable for hiking, biking, and walking. The trails wind through beautiful natural scenery, including forests, meadows, and a picturesque creek.
Address: 9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek
Phone: (678) 366-3511
2. Big Creek Greenway
The Big Creek Greenway is a popular trail system that spans across multiple cities, including Johns Creek. This paved trail is perfect for both biking and walking, offering a scenic route along the Big Creek.
3. Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area
Located near Johns Creek, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area boasts numerous hiking and biking trails. With stunning views of the Chattahoochee River, this area provides a serene and peaceful outdoor experience.
Address: 1978 Island Ford Pkwy, Sandy Springs
Phone: (678) 538-1273
4. Newtown Park
Newtown Park in Johns Creek features a network of walking trails that are great for leisurely strolls or brisk walks. The park offers a peaceful environment with beautiful surroundings, making it an ideal spot for walking enthusiasts.
Address: 3150 Old Alabama Rd, Johns Creek
Phone: (678) 512-3200
Remember to check the specific trail guides or websites for detailed information on trail length, difficulty level, and any restrictions that may be in place.