More than 400 people laced up their gym shoes to stomp out lung disease at the American Lung Association in Georgia’s Lung Force Walk at Atlantic Station.

Participants raised more than $75,000 at the Oct. 28 event to fund the Lung Association’s mission to end lung cancer and disease.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festive fundraiser, which unites those impacted by lung cancer and their caregivers to stand together against lung cancer.

Including the funds raised last weekend, the Lung Force Walk has raised more than $825,000 in total for the American Lung Association’s efforts to save lives through research, education, and advocacy here in Georgia and beyond.

“For the past ten years, the Atlanta community has rallied at our Lung Foorce Walk to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung cancer and lung disease,” said Dr. Jannifer Harper, chair of the Lung Association’s Georgia Leadership Board. “Thank you to our participants, volunteers, sponsors and Lung Force Heroes who came together today to celebrate and spread hope. Together, we raised awareness and critical funding to help find a cure for lung cancer and save lives.”

Nearly 1 million people in the Atlanta metropolitan area suffer from lung disease, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. In Georgia, it is estimated that more than 7,600 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and more than 4,000 people will die from the disease.

For more information about the event and to donate, visit LUNGFORCE.org/Atlanta.