Brookhaven City Council members Madeleine Simmons and Linley Jones held a meeting at City Hall on Nov. 2.

Residents spoke for and against a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway during at Nov. 2 meeting at Brookhaven City Hall.

The estimated cost to install a roundabout is $4.2 million, mostly funded by federal tax money. Plans also include a multi-use path along Ashford Dunwoody.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is addressing the intersection to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes. GDOT’s report states that between 2016 and 2020, there were 15 property damage crashes and 12 injury crashes.

The city was unable to provide the date of the last traffic study in the area. Felecia Basolo, a GDOT engineer, did not have data points to answer questions about cost analysis.

“It seems like you’re making a large decision based on vague data,” one participant pointed out.

Roundabouts cost more and take up more area but increase safety, Don Sherrill, Brookhaven director of public works, said. Because of the volume and speed of vehicles traveling on Ashford Dunwoody, the road does not qualify for traffic calming measures.

Studies have shown that roundabouts reduce crashes and improve operations by eliminating crossing conflicts and reduce delay when compared to a signalized intersection, GDOT’s report states.

The intersection is flanked by St. Martin’s Episcopal School and Peachtree Golf Course. Brookhaven will have to purchase right of way from the golf course to install the roundabout.

Rev. Monica Manwaring, rector of St. Martin in theh Fields Episocopal Church, spoke against the roundabout. She said St. Martin’s has a fenced playground about 30 feet from the intersection and expressed concern about cars crashing into the area when children are present.

Mainwaring frequently bikes across Atlanta and said she prefers a three-way stop intersection at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway. “Please, do not move ahead with the project,” Mainwaring said.

Other concerns about the intersection include bike and pedestrian safety, traffic flow, and cost. Brookhaven resident and retired engineer Joe Palladi said a roundabout has lower levels of service than a traffic light and would cost millions less.

Councilwoman Linley Jones said she was pleased with the meeting’s turnout.

“It went well because we’ve got great public input from concerned citizens. People showed up and gave their input. We got a lot of different perspectives,” said Jones.

