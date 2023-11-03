Food from SabaRaba.

SabaRaba is the first restaurant to sign a lease at the new LUMEN Chamblee mixed-use development.

LUMEN Chamblee is located at 2175 American Industrial Way. The development consists of 318 apartment units and two ground floor suites. SabaRaba is a falafel and shawarma restaurant. According to a press release, it will be the eatery’s second location in metro Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to open our second location of SabaRaba’s at Lumen Chamblee,” said Owner Udi Hershkovitz in the release. “We look forward to serving our signature menu of traditional Mediterranean dishes made fresh daily to the Chamblee community.”

The restaurant is expected to open on the ground floor of the apartment community next spring.