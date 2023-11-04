Erin Dreiling

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation has announced their new executive director, Erin Dreiling. Dreiling will replace interim executive director Peter Pearson.

“I believe in the power of libraries to transform communities,” said Dreiling in a press release. “When people want to read a great book, research a topic, find a better job or learn about something new, the library is there for them. The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation works in partnership with the Library System to support this indispensable community resource through advocacy, fundraising and public awareness.”

As executive director, Dreiling will focus on strengthening partnerships between the Foundation, the library system, and local organizations to build lasting support for libraries.

“The Board of Directors is excited to have Erin Dreiling take the helm of the Library Foundation,” said DeLano Ford, Chair of the Library Foundation Board of Directors. “Our search process was thoughtful and in-depth, and the Board felt that she was the perfect choice at this time to build relationships and lead the next phase of the Foundation’s evolution.”

With a background in nonprofit management, Dreiling previously worked for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta in communications and programmatic positions. Throughout her tenure, she directed aspects of marketing and communications for the organization, with a focus on brand strategy, messaging and relationship development, and managed several community impact programs and large-scale community events. Before joining the Community Foundation, Dreiling served in nonprofit administration and fundraising roles with several Atlanta organizations including the Alliance Theatre, the Center for Puppetry Arts and Actor’s Express.

The Fulton County Library System is the largest library system in Georgia and serves over a million residents of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County annually.