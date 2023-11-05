St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Brookhaven recognized 22 student athletes for their athletic achievements this season. Students were awarded for their sportsmanship and improvement in soccer, cross country, and volleyball.

Middle School award recipients include:

Front row, from left: Sienna Oldland, Izzy Moore, Clara Owens, Ella Macauley, Bryna Mowrer, Anna Johnston, and Bridget Hires.

Middle row, from left: Lillian Westmoreland, Lily Story, Katie Rohs, Erin Hall, Aalexys Alexis, Lucia Shammas, and Alix Gerspacher.

Back row, from left: Kendall Ervin, Bryon Felipe-Gregorio, Max Phillips, Alejandro Perez, Calvin Black, Charlie Fischer, Alex Sergent, and Lily Branson.

Now in its 64th year, St. Martin’s provides education to students from preschool through eighth grade.