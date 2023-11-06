A female victim who was wounded on Oct. 29 in a quadruple shooting near the Georgia State University campus in Downtown has died, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD and Georgia State University Police are seeking three persons of interest in the case and released surveillance video in the incident.

The male in the purple hoodie is believed to have a tattoo on his face. Detectives are hopeful someone will recognize the individuals in the surveillance footage and provide that information to them, according to a press release from APD.

APD Homicide Commander Lt Germain Dearlove said during a Nov. 2 press conference that the four wounded were caught in the crossfire between other individuals who had been in a fight.

The four victims include two Georgia State students.

One of the persons of interest seen in surveillance video.

Dearlove said finding the persons of interest was an “urgent” matter for APD and GSU Police.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont Avenue, the location of the Racetrac gas station.

Anyone with information on the identity of those seen in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.