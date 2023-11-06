Jim Durrett will receive the CID Professional Excellence Award.

The Council for Quality Growth, a local trade organization that focuses on providing economic success to the metro Atlanta region, has announced the award recipients that will be honored at its upcoming 14th Annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Reception.

Each year, the Council’s CID Recognition event presents two awards that acknowledge the organization’s various leaders that have made a significant impact on the Atlanta region.

The pair of awards handed out at the annual event are the John Williams CID Leadership Award, which recognizes one CID volunteer; and the CID Professional Excellence Award, which is given to a CID industry professional.

This year’s recipient of the John Williams CID Leadership Award is Natalie Tyler-Martin, the Director of Real Estate at the Veritiv Corporation.

Having served as board chair of the Airport West CID from 2014 to 2023, Tyler-Martin played an integral part in CID’s formation, along with helping to build economic value for residents and businesses surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Council for Quality Growth says.

“Natalie’s leadership, from the formation of the original Airport West CID, will have a lasting impact on our CIDs’ collective ability to make effective enhancements moving forward,” said Gerald McDowell, executive director of the ATL Airport CIDs, the 2023 Secretary of the Council for Quality Growth, and the inaugural recipient of the CID Professional Excellence Award.

“I look forward to recognizing her ongoing commitment to south metro communities and honoring her with this award.”

Receiving the CID Professional Excellence Award is Jim Durrett, the executive director of the Buckhead CID.

The Council says that during his 14 years serving the Buckhead CID, Durrett has been a part of several beautification, accessibility and safety projects for the residents and businesses of Buckhead, including the creation of the Buckhead Security Plan, which resulted in a two-year-and-counting reduction in crime in the area.

“Through all the challenges Buckhead has faced in recent years, Jim has remained a resolved and impactful leader among our region’s CIDs,” said Michael Paris, president and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth.

“We’re proud to honor his accomplishments this year as he continues to push for transformative projects that enhance the quality of life not just in Buckhead, but all of metro Atlanta.”

Tyler-Martin and Durrett will both be presented with their respective awards during the CID Recognition Reception, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14 at Monday Night Garage (West End location).

For more information about the event, visit the Council for Quality Growth website.