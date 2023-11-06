Georgia student-run nonprofit The Backpack Project announced that it will once again be hosting its annual Homeless Heroes Day (HHD) event in Atlanta on Nov. 17.

Now in its sixth year, Homeless Heroes Day serves as the largest annual fundraiser for The Backpack Project, a charitable organization that provides necessities to the unhoused community.

The Homeless Heroes Day initiative, in particular, focuses on offering support to the local veteran population that are without permanent homes to reside in. During the event, The Backpack Project brings together its numerous corporate partners under one roof to put together backpacks full of food, toiletries and other items.

Once prepared, the local nonprofit then hand-delivers the bags to veterans and other Atlanta residents that are in-need.

This year, The Backpack Project says that it plans on packing and distributing around 900 bags to individuals in the community.

Since it was established in 2015, The Backpack Project has delivered over 13,500 necessity-filled backpacks to residents located throughout the southeast.

Among the communities the nonprofit serves include Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Gainesville and Savannah.

This year’s Homeless Heroes Day event will be taking place at Westside Warehouse in Atlanta, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about The Backpack Project and its initiatives, visit thebackpackproject.ngo.