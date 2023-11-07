Michelle Olympiadis Ken Zeff

An upset appears to be in the making for the Atlanta Board of Education District 3 seat. As of about 11 p.m., incumbent Michelle Olympiadis was trailing Ken Zeff by wide margins in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Olympiadis was first elected to the board in 2017. Zeff is a former interim superintendent of Fulton County Schools.

Olympiadis got 1,130 votes for 34% in Fulton County after all precincts were recorded. Zeff garnered 2,193 for nearly 66% of the vote. In DeKalb County, Olympiadis had received 974 votes for 39% while Zeff had 1,494 votes, for 60%.

A runoff appears to be brewing for the District 7 at-large seat. In Fulton County, incumbent Tamara Jones has a slight lead with 49% of the vote while Alfred “Shivy” Brooks garnered 46%. Sardin has 4.65%.

In DeKalb County, Brooks has 50.72% with Jones at 45%. Sardin has 4%.

State law requires a candidate to win by 50% plus one.

District 9 at-large incumbent Jessica Johnson appears headed to victory. She is leading Nikoyo Effiong Lewis in Fulton with 53% of the vote and in DeKalb with just over 54%.

District 5 incumbent Erika Mitchell has a comfortable lead over Raynard Johnson with nearly 70% of the vote, according to Fulton County’s early numbers.

District 1 incumbent Katie Howard did not have an opponent.

Five of nine seats on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education are being decided in the Nov. 7 election after a new law was passed to stagger terms. Voters cast ballots for school board members running for Districts 1, 3, 5 and at-large seats 7 and 9.

All nine seats on the APS school board were formerly up for election every four years. In 2020, the law was changed to stagger terms to eliminate the possibility of an entirely new board being elected every four years. In 2021, all nine board members ran for election but the new law said winners of odd-numbered districts would serve a two-year term.