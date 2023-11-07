The Dunwoody Police Department has identified the suspect who was injured last week when he allegedly stole a car and exchanged gunfire with officers after crashing and fleeing the scene in Brookhaven.

Cortavious Buchanan, 21, remains hospitalized after he was shot Nov. 1 by Dunwoody officers, according to department spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek. Buchanan’s charges include four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and eluding, theft by receiving/motor vehicle, and multiple drug and weapons violations.

According to a press release, the incident began around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1 when the suspect was spotted driving a stolen Dodge Challenger at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East.

“The vehicle intentionally rammed a couple of Dunwoody Police cars and fled the area during the stop. Officers pursued the vehicle south on Ashford Dunwoody Road into Brookhaven’s city limits,” the release said. “The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road at Ashford Club Court.”

After the suspect exited the car and ran south on Ashford Dunwoody Road, he “fired a round at officers, officers returned fired at the offender, and struck him.”

After the incident, police said they were unsure about whether the suspect had fired his weapon, but later confirmed in a release that he had shot at the pursuing officers.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Dunwoody Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.