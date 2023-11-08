HAVEN Restaurant is celebrating 20 years in Brookhaven.

HAVEN was established at 1441 Dresden Drive in 2003 by the restaurant group Word of Mouth Restaurants, and was Founder Michael Arnette’s first eatery. Word of Mouth Restaurants also features Arnette’s Chop Shop, Valenza and Vero.

According to a press release, HAVEN will be hosting a celebration on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., where community members can join in for food, signature cocktails, live music from local band Penelope Road, giveaways and more. Tickets cost $60 and funds will benefit Ashford Park Elementary School.

“I would like to take a moment of reflection and personally thank every family team member who has been an integral part of our 20-year journey of nourishing our community and serving up great food and genuine hospitality,” Arnette said in the release. “Additionally, I want to celebrate our neighbors in Brookhaven and Atlanta. This 20-year celebration would have never been possible without their support and friendship!”